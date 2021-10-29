Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev weigh-in results (video)

James vs Butaev live from Las Vegas

WBA welterweight champion Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs, 1 NC) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30 (get tickets). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

James vs Butaev weigh-in start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev live on Showtime. The telecast begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the co-feature undefeated Jaron Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC) meets Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-round battle at welterweight. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Michel Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) squares off against Matias Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round bout at lightweight.

Get the full James vs Butaev fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

James vs Butaev fight card

Main Card

  • Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, 12 rounds, welterweight – James’ WBA welterweight title
  • Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero, 8 rounds, lightweight

James vs Butaev card, tickets, time, how to watch, live stream

Undercard

  • Jean Carlos Torres vs. Darwin Price, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Alberto Palmetta vs. Yeis Solano, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • David Lopez vs. Lazarus Velasquez, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Fernando Garcia, 6 rounds, featherweight
