Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev weigh-in results (video)

WBA welterweight champion Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs, 1 NC) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30 (get tickets). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

James vs Butaev weigh-in start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev live on Showtime. The telecast begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the co-feature undefeated Jaron Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC) meets Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-round battle at welterweight. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Michel Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) squares off against Matias Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round bout at lightweight.

Get the full James vs Butaev fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

James vs Butaev fight card

Main Card

Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, 12 rounds, welterweight – James’ WBA welterweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Jean Carlos Torres vs. Darwin Price, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Alberto Palmetta vs. Yeis Solano, 8 rounds, welterweight

David Lopez vs. Lazarus Velasquez, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Fernando Garcia, 6 rounds, featherweight