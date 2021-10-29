Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas weigh-in results (video)

Jose Zepeda (34-2, 21 KOs) goes up against Josue Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York City, NY on Saturday, October 30 (get tickets). The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds junior welterweight bout headlining Top Rank Boxing fight card. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 31.

Zepeda vs Vargas weigh-in time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm BST in the UK and 4 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

In the co-feature Carlos Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs) faces former world title challenger Jonas Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. Among the undercard bouts, former IBF junior featherweight champion Jonathan Guzman (24-1, 23 KOs) makes his ring return in an eight-rounder against Carlos Jackson (17-1, 11 KOs).

Get the full Zepeda vs Vargas fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Boxing fans can watch Zepeda vs Vargas live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Zepeda vs Vargas fight card

Main Card

Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Jonathan Guzman vs. Carlos Jackson, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Mathew Gonzalez vs. Dakota Linger, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa, 6 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Cuadrado vs. Michael Land, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Marc Misiura, 4 rounds, junior welterweight