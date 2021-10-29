UFC 267 weigh-in results and faceoff: Blachowicz vs Teixeira official, one fighter misses big (video)

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday October 30, which makes it Sunday October 31 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defends his title against Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen battle it out for the interim 135-pound belt.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 267 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the event airs live on Kayo Sports.

Get the full UFC 267 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC 267 Ceremonial Weigh-in start time is set for 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US, 2 pm BST in the UK and 12 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira weigh-in results

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205) – for Blachowicz’s UFC light heavyweight title

Petr Yan (135) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135) – for interim UFC bantamweight title

Dan Hooker (156) vs. Islam Makhachev (155.5)

Marcin Tybura (249) vs. Alexander Volkov (263)

Khamzat Chimaev (171.5)* vs. Li Jingliang (171)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Virna Jandiroba (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (146)

Albert Duraev (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

Benoit Saint-Denis (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5)

Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Andre Petroski (185.5) vs. Hu Yaozong (186)

Damir Ismagulov (163.5)** vs. Magomed Mustafaev (156)

Allan Nascimento (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125)

Jiri Prochazka (205)***

*Chimaev missed welterweight limit by .5 pounds. Given an hour to make weight.

**Ismagulov weighed-in 7.5 pounds over the lightweight limit.

***Prochazka made official light heavyweight championship limit.