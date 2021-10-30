Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee free live stream of prelims

Watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee undercard live stream from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 30 in the US and the UK and Sunday October 31 Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The start time is 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US, 4:50 pm BST in the UK and 2:50 am AEDT in Australia.

The four-fight Cameron vs McGee undercard looks as the following:

Ellie Scotney vs. Eva Cantos, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Podlucki, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

John Hedges vs. Ben Thomas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Thomas Carty vs. Igors Vasiljevs, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Get the full Cameron vs McGee fight card and event schedule.