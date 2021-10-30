Cameron vs McGee results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Unbeaten WBC super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) meets the IBF 140-pound champion Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 30, which makes it Sunday October 31 in Australia. The pair squares off in a ten-round title unification headlining Matchroom Boxing card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Alen Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) goes up against former two-time world title challenger Eric Molina (28-7, 20 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Johnny Fisher (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Alvaro Terrero (5-13-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight, and Ellie Scotney (2-0) squares off against against Eva Cantos (2-1) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, John Hedges (3-0) battles Antony Woolery (2-7) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee

Boxing fans can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee live stream on DAZN. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm BST in the UK on Saturday, October 30. In Australia the event airs live at 5 am AEDT on Sunday, October 31.

Cameron vs McGee free live stream of preliminary card begins at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT, 4:50 pm BST and 2:50 am AEDT, respectively.

Get the full Cameron vs McGee fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Cameron vs McGee fight card

Main Card

Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine super lightweight title unification

Alen Babic vs. Eric Molina, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Alvaro Terrero, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Craig Richards vs. Marek Matyja, 10 rounds, light heavyweight for WBA International light heavyweight title

Youssef Khoumari vs. Jorge David Castaneda, 10 rounds, super featherweight – for WBC International Silver super featherweight title

Undercard

Ellie Scotney vs. Eva Cantos, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Podlucki, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

John Hedges vs. Ben Thomas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Thomas Carty vs. Igors Vasiljevs, 4 rounds, heavyweight