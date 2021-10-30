Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Search
Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Stream UFC 267 Blachowicz vs Teixeira live on ESPN+
Boxing

Cameron vs McGee results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Newswire
Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee
Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee - super lightweight title unification

Unbeaten WBC super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) meets the IBF 140-pound champion Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs) at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 30, which makes it Sunday October 31 in Australia. The pair squares off in a ten-round title unification headlining Matchroom Boxing card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

In the co-feature Alen Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) goes up against former two-time world title challenger Eric Molina (28-7, 20 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Johnny Fisher (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Alvaro Terrero (5-13-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight, and Ellie Scotney (2-0) squares off against against Eva Cantos (2-1) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, John Hedges (3-0) battles Antony Woolery (2-7) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee

Boxing fans can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee live stream on DAZN. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm BST in the UK on Saturday, October 30. In Australia the event airs live at 5 am AEDT on Sunday, October 31.

Cameron vs McGee free live stream of preliminary card begins at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT, 4:50 pm BST and 2:50 am AEDT, respectively.

Get the full Cameron vs McGee fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Cameron vs McGee fight card

Main Card

  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine super lightweight title unification
  • Alen Babic vs. Eric Molina, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Alvaro Terrero, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Craig Richards vs. Marek Matyja, 10 rounds, light heavyweight for WBA International light heavyweight title
  • Youssef Khoumari vs. Jorge David Castaneda, 10 rounds, super featherweight – for WBC International Silver super featherweight title

Undercard

  • Ellie Scotney vs. Eva Cantos, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Podlucki, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • John Hedges vs. Ben Thomas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Igors Vasiljevs, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097