Kyrone Davis faces David Benavidez on Nov 13, Jose Uzcategui fails drug test

Kyrone Davis is a new opponent for unbeaten two-time world champion David Benavidez on Saturday, November 13. The pair squares off in the headliner of the Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Advertisements

168-pound contender Davis replaced former world champion Jose Uzcategui. The latter was forced to withdraw from a twelve-round WBC super middleweight title eliminator due to a failed pre-fight drug test.

This is the second time that Benavidez vs Uzcategui falls off. The contest was originally scheduled for August 28, but didn’t go ahead due to a positive COVID-19 test for Benavidez.

Benavidez vs Davis was announced as a ten-round match.

In the evening’s co-feature longtime contender Jose Benavidez, the older brother of David Benavidez, faces Argentina’s Francisco Emanuel Torres in a ten-round battle at super welterweight. The telecast on Showtime begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis

Still just 24-years-old, Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) enters this fight having knocked out his last four opponents, including a September 2019 knockout of two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell. Benavidez is trained by his father Jose Sr., alongside his brother and former title challenger, Jose Jr. In 2017, he became the youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history by defeating Ronald Gavril on Showtime at just 20 years old.

Representing his native Phoenix, and returning to fight there for the first time since 2015 on November 13, Benavidez went from a 15-year-old prodigy sparring with Gennady Golovkin and Peter Quillin, to world title contender with a 10-fight knockout streak from 2015 through 2017, including a highlight-reel knockout of Rogelio Medina with a seven-punch combination that earned him his first title opportunity.

A native of Monmouth, N.J., Davis (16-2-1, 6 KO) most recently won an exciting September clash against Martez McGregor, triumphing by decision after eight action-packed rounds. Davis had previously been impressive against the toughest test of his career, as he fought two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell to a split-draw in February.

It was the 26-year-old’s debut at super middleweight, after beginning his career at middleweight. Davis had won five of his six previous outings heading into the Dirrell clash. He is trained by renowned coach Stephen Edwards in Philadelphia, Pa. alongside former unified world champion Julian Williams.

The full Benavidez vs Davis fight card is expected to be announced shortly.