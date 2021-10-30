UFC 267 results, time, how to watch, live stream, Blachowicz vs Teixeira, main event, full fight card

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira airs live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 30. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 31.

In the main event Jan Blachowicz (28-8) makes the second defense of his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira (32-7), who makes the second attempt to earn UFC gold. In the co-main event former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (15-2) meets Cory Sandhagen (14-3) in the championship bout with the interim 135-pound title on the line.

Among other bouts, Islam Makhachev (20-1) faces Dan Hooker (21-10) at lightweight, Alexander Volkov (33-9) takes on Marcin Tybura (22-6) at heavyweight, and Li Jingliang (18-6) squares off against Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) at welterweight. In addition, Magomed Ankalaev (15-1) battles it out against Volkan Oezdemir (17-5) at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

In the United States fans can watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The preliminary card begins at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

In the United Kingdom UFC 267 main card starts at 7 pm BST on BT Sport. The preliminary card commences at 3:30 pm BST on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport.

In Australia fans can watch UFC 267 live on pay-per-view on Kayo. The main card starts at 5 am AEDT. The preliminiary card kicks off at 1:30 am AEDT on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira fight card

Main Card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST / 5 am AEDT)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira – Blachowicz’s UFC light heavyweight title

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen – UFC interim bantamweight title

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card (10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT / 3:30 pm BST / 1:30 am AEDT)

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy

Yaozong Hu vs. Andre Petroski

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento