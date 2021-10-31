Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee full fight video highlights

Cameron wins super lightweight title unification

Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) came out on top when she faced and defeated Mary McGee (27-4, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 30. After ten rounds the scores were: 100-90, 99-91, 99-92.

With the win Cameron remains undefeated and retains her WBC super lightweight title and lifts the IBF 140-pound belt. She also takes the inaugural The Ring women’s light welterweight strap.

You can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee full fight video highlights below and up top.

Cameron vs McGee full fight video highlights

Get the full Cameron vs McGee results.

