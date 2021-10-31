Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) came out on top when she faced and defeated Mary McGee (27-4, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday October 30. After ten rounds the scores were: 100-90, 99-91, 99-92.

With the win Cameron remains undefeated and retains her WBC super lightweight title and lifts the IBF 140-pound belt. She also takes the inaugural The Ring women’s light welterweight strap.

You can watch Chantelle Cameron vs Mary McGee full fight video highlights below and up top.

Cameron vs McGee full fight video highlights

Things are heating up between Cameron & McGee ? #CameronMcGee pic.twitter.com/iRIEZBOpW9 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 30, 2021

CAMERON IS TURNING THE SCREW ON MCGEE ? pic.twitter.com/lIrMvYsJIk — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 30, 2021

