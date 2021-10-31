James vs Butaev results, start time, how to watch, live stream, card

Jamal James (27-1, 12 KOs) defends his WBA welterweight title against unbeaten contender Radzhab Butaev (13-0, 10 KOs, 1 NC) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions fight card live on Showtime.
In the co-main event Jaron Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC) goes up against Thomas Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the telecast, unbeaten Michel Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) faces off Matias Romero (24-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.
On the top of a non-televised undercard Darwin Price 17-1, 10 KOs) takes on Jean Carlos Torres (19-0, 15 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev
Boxing fans can watch Jamal James vs Radzhab Butaev live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Get the full James vs Butaev fight card below and stay tuned with results.
James vs Butaev fight card
Main Card
- Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev, 12 rounds, welterweight – James’ WBA welterweight title
- Jaron Ennis vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Michel Rivera vs. Matias Romero, 8 rounds, lightweight
Undercard
- Jean Carlos Torres vs. Darwin Price, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
- Alberto Palmetta vs. Yeis Solano, 8 rounds, welterweight
- David Lopez vs. Lazarus Velasquez, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Fernando Garcia, 6 rounds, featherweight