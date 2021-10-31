Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira squared off in the UFC 267 main event live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 30. The contest featured light heavyweight champion making the second defense of his title against challenger, who was making his second attempt to claim Gold.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Teixeira claimed the win as well as the belt against Blachowicz via rear-naked choke submission. The fight was officially stopped at three minutes and two seconds into the second round.

With the win Glover Teixeira, who celebrated his 42nd birthday two days ago, becomes a new UFC light heavyweight champion and updates his record to 33-7. Jan Blachowicz (28-9) losses the title and drops to 28-10, which snaps his five-win streak.

You can watch Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights below.

Blachowicz vs Teixeira full fight video highlights

Fight Time.

Round 1.

Empieza bien Teixeira con un derribo temprano #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/HizsYuE2hz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 30, 2021

Buen y efectivo trabajo de Teixeira en el piso #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/4XQ9tnxMQy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 30, 2021

Round 2.

ROCKED HIM!



?? @GloverTeixeira has Blachowicz on the ropes! Could we see a new champ?! #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/bgR0u5Zjpp — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 30, 2021

HE DID IT!@gloverteixeira is champion of the world at 42 years old ? #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/p4L5ibzk7P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 30, 2021

Verdict.

Glover Teixeira post-fight interview.

