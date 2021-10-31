Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo

UFC

Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights

Newswire
UFC 267 Glover Teixeira submits Jan Blachowicz
Glover Teixeira submits Jan Blachowicz | Twitter/UFCEspanol

Teixeira submits Blachowicz to claim light heavyweight title at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira squared off in the UFC 267 main event live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 30. The contest featured light heavyweight champion making the second defense of his title against challenger, who was making his second attempt to claim Gold.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Teixeira claimed the win as well as the belt against Blachowicz via rear-naked choke submission. The fight was officially stopped at three minutes and two seconds into the second round.

With the win Glover Teixeira, who celebrated his 42nd birthday two days ago, becomes a new UFC light heavyweight champion and updates his record to 33-7. Jan Blachowicz (28-9) losses the title and drops to 28-10, which snaps his five-win streak.

You can watch Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights below.

Blachowicz vs Teixeira full fight video highlights

Fight Time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

Glover Teixeira post-fight interview.

Get the full UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira results.

FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

