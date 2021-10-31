Video: Jose Zepeda stops Josue Vargas in less than two minutes

Jose Zepeda (33-2, 22 KOs) retained his WBC ‘Silver’ super lightweight title when he faced and defeated Josue Vargas (19-2, 9 KOs) live from Hulu Theater at MSG in New York City, NY on Saturday, October 30.

Zepeda totally dominated Vargas, twice sending him to the canvas – first with big left, and then with a flurry punches, and that was it. The fight ended at 1 minute and 45 seconds into the first round.

“I was ready. I was 100 percent ready, and I told him in the press conference there’s levels to this, Zepeda said post-fight. “He was the one who wanted to fight me. I just accepted the fight, and it showed today that boxing is not a game in there. There’s levels to this. I told him, and he probably knew I hit hard. I don’t think he recovered after that shot.”

Jose Zepeda dominates Josue Vargas in Round 1

Vargas said, “He caught me with a good left hand, and I tried to recover, but I think I got up too fast. That’s what happened. Overall, I’m OK. I’m good. I’m healthy. We’re not stopping from here. It’s on to the next. I learned from my disqualification loss, and now I learned from my second loss.”

Zepeda secured his six straight victory since the controversial decision defeat against Jose Ramirez.

The current undisputed 140-pound world champion is Josh Taylor. Zepeda is looking to get on top.

“I’m 32 years old, and I’m in my prime,” Zepeda said. “I want the WBC world title and all the belts, to be honest. I’m ready for it. I showed today I’m ready for the WBC world title.”

Get the full Zepeda vs Vargas results.