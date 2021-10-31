Zepeda vs Vargas results, live stream, how to watch, start time, full card

Jose Zepeda (34-2, 21 KOs) defends his WBC ‘Silver’ super lightweight title against Josue Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York City, NY on Saturday, October 30. The pair squares off in a ten-round bout headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, October 31.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-feature Carlos Caraballo (14-0, 14 KOs) and former world title challenger Jonas Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs) battle it out for a vacant WBO Intercontinental bantamweight title. Also on the card former IBF junior featherweight champion Jonathan Guzman (24-1, 23 KOs) makes his return in an eight-round battle against Carlos Jackson (17-1, 11 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

In the US boxing fans can watch Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the UK Zepeda vs Vargas airs live on Sky Sports. The main card starts at 3 am BST, following the prelims at 12 am BST.

In Australia Zepeda vs Vargas airs live stream on FITE TV. The main card start time is 1 pm AEDT, following the prelims kicking off at 10 am AEDT.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE TV.

Get the full Zepeda vs Vargas fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Zepeda vs Vargas fight card

Main Card

Jose Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Carlos Caraballo vs. Jonas Sultan, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard

Jonathan Guzman vs. Carlos Jackson, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Mathew Gonzalez vs. Dakota Linger, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Alejandro Martinez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa, 6 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Cuadrado vs. Michael Land, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Kasir Goldston vs. Marc Misiura, 4 rounds, junior welterweight