Radzhab Butaev TKO’s Jamal James to lift WBA welterweight title (video)

Radzhab Butaev (14-0, 11 KOs, 1 NC), who got a point deducted in Round 5 for (according to referee) landing at the back of the head, became a new WBA welterweight champion when he faced and TKO’d Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. Referee stepped in and called it a day at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the ninth round.

