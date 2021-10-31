Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Boxing

Radzhab Butaev TKO’s Jamal James to lift WBA welterweight title (video)

Newswire
Radzhab Butaev (14-0, 11 KOs, 1 NC), who got a point deducted in Round 5 for (according to referee) landing at the back of the head, became a new WBA welterweight champion when he faced and TKO’d Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30. Referee stepped in and called it a day at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the ninth round.

Check out the video of finish and full fight video highlights below and up top.

Get the full James vs Butaev results.

Boxing

