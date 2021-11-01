Search
MMA

Bellator 270 card, tickets, time, live stream, Queally vs Pitbull 2

Newswire
Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2
L-R: Peter Queally and Patricky Pitbull in their first fight | Bellator MMA

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, November 5. MMA event features a series of bouts with a vacant lightweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

On the top of the fight-bill Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) faces Peter Queally (13-5) in a five-round 155-pound championship battle. In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Queally defeated Freire via second-round TKO, after their first fight at Bellator 258 this past May, was stopped by the doctor due to cut.

The co-main event a bantamweight matchup between Patchy Mix (14-1) and James Gallagher (11-1). The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator 270 tickets

Bellator 270 tickets to witness all the action at 3Arena on Friday, November 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, November 5. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Bellator 270 preliminary card starts at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT live on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card

The full Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST)

  • Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally – vacant Bellator lightweight title
  • Patchy Mix vs. James Gallagher
  • Robert Fonseca vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho

Preliminary card (1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT / 4:30 am AEDT / 1:30 am AWST)

  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton
  • Ilias Bulaid vs. Georges Sasu
  • Ashley Reece vs. Luca Poclit
  • Daniele Scatizzi vs. Brian Hooi
  • Lee Chadwick vs. Arunas Andriuskevicus
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Bobby Pallett
  • Danni Neilan vs. Audrey Kerouche
  • Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly
  • Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov
  • Gokhan Saricam vs. Charlie Milner
  • Constantin Blanita vs. Scott Pedersen
