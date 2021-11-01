Bellator 270 card, tickets, time, live stream, Queally vs Pitbull 2

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, November 5. MMA event features a series of bouts with a vacant lightweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

On the top of the fight-bill Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) faces Peter Queally (13-5) in a five-round 155-pound championship battle. In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Queally defeated Freire via second-round TKO, after their first fight at Bellator 258 this past May, was stopped by the doctor due to cut.

The co-main event a bantamweight matchup between Patchy Mix (14-1) and James Gallagher (11-1). The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator 270 tickets

Bellator 270 tickets to witness all the action at 3Arena on Friday, November 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, November 5. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Bellator 270 preliminary card starts at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT live on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card

The full Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST)

Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally – vacant Bellator lightweight title

Patchy Mix vs. James Gallagher

Robert Fonseca vs. Fabian Edwards

Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho

Preliminary card (1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT / 4:30 am AEDT / 1:30 am AWST)

Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton

Ilias Bulaid vs. Georges Sasu

Ashley Reece vs. Luca Poclit

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Brian Hooi

Lee Chadwick vs. Arunas Andriuskevicus

Nicolo Solli vs. Bobby Pallett

Danni Neilan vs. Audrey Kerouche

Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov

Gokhan Saricam vs. Charlie Milner

Constantin Blanita vs. Scott Pedersen