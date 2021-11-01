Bellator 270 card, tickets, time, live stream, Queally vs Pitbull 2

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, November 5. MMA event features a series of bouts with a vacant lightweight title contested in the headliner of the show.
On the top of the fight-bill Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) faces Peter Queally (13-5) in a five-round 155-pound championship battle. In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Queally defeated Freire via second-round TKO, after their first fight at Bellator 258 this past May, was stopped by the doctor due to cut.
The co-main event a bantamweight matchup between Patchy Mix (14-1) and James Gallagher (11-1). The full fight card can be found below.
Bellator 270 tickets
Bellator 270 tickets to witness all the action at 3Arena on Friday, November 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
How to watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2
MMA fans can watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, November 5. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.
Bellator 270 preliminary card starts at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT live on YouTube and Pluto TV.
Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card
The full Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST)
- Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally – vacant Bellator lightweight title
- Patchy Mix vs. James Gallagher
- Robert Fonseca vs. Fabian Edwards
- Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho
Preliminary card (1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT / 4:30 am AEDT / 1:30 am AWST)
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton
- Ilias Bulaid vs. Georges Sasu
- Ashley Reece vs. Luca Poclit
- Daniele Scatizzi vs. Brian Hooi
- Lee Chadwick vs. Arunas Andriuskevicus
- Nicolo Solli vs. Bobby Pallett
- Danni Neilan vs. Audrey Kerouche
- Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly
- Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov
- Gokhan Saricam vs. Charlie Milner
- Constantin Blanita vs. Scott Pedersen