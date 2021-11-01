Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Fight Week, schedule, time, tickets, live stream

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant square off in a historic championship bout with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. The bout takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 6. The contest airs live on pay-per-view on Showtime, featuring unified WBA, WBC and WBO champion up against unbeaten IBF titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds 168-pound supremacy match. The date when the fight airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, November 7.

Advertisements

Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) last fought in May when he defeated Billy Joe Saunders via the eighth-round retirement. With the win the Mexican superstar retained his WBA and WBC titles, as well as added the WBO belt.

Undefeated American Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) was last in action in January when he scored a unanimous decision against Caleb Truax. With the win he made the third successful defense of his IBF title.

A number of events have been scheduled for Canelo vs Plant Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring. Check out the schedule below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant tickets

Canelo vs Plant tickets to witness all the action at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, November 6 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream on PPV in the US

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The date is Saturday, November 6. The time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream on PPV in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 7. The time is 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Canelo vs Plant Fight Week schedule of events

Tuesday, November 2

“Fighter Grand Arrivals” is on Tuesday, November 2 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena – Upper Lobby. The event is closed to public.

Wednesday, November 3

Canelo vs Plant final pre-fight press conference is on Wednesday, November 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena – Event Level. The event is closed to public. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

In attendance Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

Thursday, November 4

Not open to public Canelo vs Plant undercard press conference is on Thursday, November 4 at Media Center (Studios A&B at MGM Grand). The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

In attendance Featuring Anthony Dirrell, Marcos Hernandez, Rey Vargas, Leonardo Baez, Elvis Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Romero.

Friday, November 5

Canelo vs Plant official weigh-in ceremony is on Friday, November 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena – Event Level. The event is open to public.

The PPV card weigh-ins begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, following the non-televised undercard weigh-ins kicking off an hour earlier.

Saturday, November 6

Canelo vs Plant fight date is Saturday, November 6. The location is MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Doors open at 3 pm PT.

The first fight starts at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT. The PPV card begins at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Canelo vs Plant PPV fight card

The four-fight Canelo vs Plant card live on pay-per-view looks as the following:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBA, WBC, WBO titles, Plant’s IBF title, for undisputed title

Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero, 10 rounds, super lightweight