Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche live stream, start time, how to watch, undercard

Unbeaten Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) and Maiva Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) square off at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, November 5. The contest features WBO junior lightweight champion up against IBF 130-pound titleholder in the scheduled for ten rounds championship unification. In addition a vacant The Ring belt is up for grabs. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, November 6.

Advertisements

In the evening’s co-feature Luis Melendez (16-1, 13 KOs) goes up against Thomas Mattice (17-2-1, 13 KOs). The pair meets in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Andres Cortes (15-0, 8 KOs) takes on Mark Bernaldez (23-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round 130-pound battle. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mayer vs Hamadouche

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In the UK the fight airs live on Sky Sports. The start time is 2 am GMT.

In Australia and other countries Mayer vs Hamadouche is expected to air live on FITE TV. The broadcast and start time information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Mayer vs Hamadouche fight card

The full Mayer vs Hamadouche fight card looks as the following:

Mikaela Mayer vs. Maiva Hamadouche, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO title, Hamadouche’s IBF title, vacant Ring Magazine title

Luis Melendez vs. Thomas Mattice, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. Mark Bernaldez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Joseph Adorno vs. Damian Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, lightweight

Tyler Howard vs. Ian Green, 8 rounds, middleweight