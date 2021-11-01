UFC 268 fight card, tickets, date, time, location, live stream, Usman vs Covington 2

UFC 268 airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a championship rematch between reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim titleholder Colby Covington.

Usman (19-1) stopped Covington (16-2) in the fifth round of their first fight in December 2019 at UFC 245. In his previous bout in April “The Nigerian Nightmare” knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the second round of their rematch, and made the fourth successful defense of his belt. “Chaos” was in action in September 2020 when he took the win against former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO.

UFC 268 tickets

UFC 268 tickets to witness all the action live at the venue are on sale. The location is Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The date is Saturday, November 6. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

UFC 268 fight card

The UFC 268 co-main event is a championship rematch between two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (10-4) and former champion Zhang Weili (21-2). “Thug Rose” claimed the belt against “Magnum” by knockout in the first round in April.

Also on the main card former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (22-3) squares off against former 155-pound Bellator MMA champion and fellow UFC-title challenger Michael Chandler (22-6). In addition, Shane Burgos (13-3) and Billy Quarantillo (16-3) battle it out at featherweight.

Kicking off the action live on pay-per-view, former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar (24-9-1) takes on Marlon Vera (17-7-1) at bantamweight. The full UFC 268 lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream, date and time

In the United States UFC 268 airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, November 6. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Order PPV >>

In the United Kingdom, UFC 268 airs live on BT Sport. The date is Sunday, November 7. The start time is 2 am GMT. Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

In Australia UFC 268 airs live on Kayo Sports. The date is Sunday, November 7. The time is 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. Order PPV >>

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card

The current UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili – Namajunas’s UFC strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST)

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST)

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne