UFC 268 start time: How to watch Usman vs Covington 2

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 airs live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (19-1) defends his belt against Colby Covington (16-2) in the championship rematch. “The Nigerian Nightmare” defeated “Chaos” via fifth-round TKO late 2019.

In the co-main event two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (10-4) defends her belt against former champion Zhang Weili (21-2) also in the rematch. “Thug Rose” knocked out “Magnum” in the first round in April.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Justin Gaethje (22-3) takes on Michael Chandler (22-6) at lightweight, Shane Burgos (13-3) faces Billy Quarantillo (16-3) at featherweight, and Frankie Edgar (24-9-1) goes up against Marlon Vera (17-7-1) at bantamweight. The top of preliminary card features Alex Pereira (2-1) up against Andreas Michailidis (13-4) at middleweight. The full UFC 268 fight card can be found below.

UFC 268 start time in the US, Usman vs Covington 2

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, November 6. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 268 UK time, Usman vs Covington 2

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on BT Sport. The date is Sunday, November 7. The start time is 2 am GMT.

The preliminary card commences at 12 am GMT on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 1. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 10 pm GMT on Saturday, November 6.

UFC 268 Australia time, Usman vs Covington 2

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 7. The start time is 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early prelims kickoff on UFC Fight Pass at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST.

UFC 268 fight card

The full UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili – Namajunas’s UFC strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST)

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST)

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

Carlos Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne