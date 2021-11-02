Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo

Boxing

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant ‘Grand Arrival’ (video)

Newswire
Canelo vs Plant live from Las Vegas

Unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and unbeaten IBF 168-pound titleholder Caleb “Sweethands” Plant battle it out for a historic undisputed title live on pay-per-view on Showtime from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 6. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 7.

Kicking off the Fight Week, the Canelo and Plant make their Grand Arrival on Tuesday, November 2. Live stream from Upper Lobby at MGM Grand Garden Arena is available up top, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US and 9:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 8:30 am AEDT in Australia on Wednesday, November 3.

Canelo vs Plant Fight Week, schedule, time, tickets, live stream

Get the full Canelo vs Plant fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.


Boxing

