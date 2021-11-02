Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant ‘Grand Arrival’ (video)

Unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and unbeaten IBF 168-pound titleholder Caleb “Sweethands” Plant battle it out for a historic undisputed title live on pay-per-view on Showtime from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 6. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 7.

Kicking off the Fight Week, the Canelo and Plant make their Grand Arrival on Tuesday, November 2. Live stream from Upper Lobby at MGM Grand Garden Arena is available up top, starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the US and 9:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 8:30 am AEDT in Australia on Wednesday, November 3.

