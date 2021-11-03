Canelo vs Plant Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant battle it out for a historic undisputed super middleweight title at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, November 7 at 12 pm AEDT.

Unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) was last in action in May when he defeated Billy Joe Saunders via the eighth-round retirement. Undefeated 168-pound IBF champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) last fought in January when he secured a unanimous decision against Caleb Truax.

In the co-main event Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) squares off against Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Among other bouts, Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) takes on Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight, and Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) meets Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 7. The time is 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95.

Canelo vs Plant start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

Canelo vs Plant start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 12 pm AEDT.

Canelo vs Plant Adelaide time (ACDT)

Canelo vs Plant start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 11:30 am ACDT.

Canelo vs Plant start time in Brisbane (AEST)

Canelo vs Plant start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 11 am AEST.

Canelo vs Plant Darwin time (ACST)

Canelo vs Plant start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 10:30 am ACST.

Canelo vs Plant Perth time (AWST)

Canelo vs Plant start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 9 am AWST.

Canelo vs Plant start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Canelo vs Plant start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 8 am CXT.

Canelo vs Plant fight card

The full four-fight Canelo vs Plant PPV fight card looks as the following:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBA, WBC, WBO titles, Plant’s IBF title, for undisputed title

Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero, 10 rounds, super lightweight