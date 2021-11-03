Canelo vs Plant final pre-fight press conference (video)

Ahead of their historic clash for undisputed super middleweight title on Saturday, November 6 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, unified WBC, WBA and WBO champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and IBF champion Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant partake in the final pre-fight press conference.

The date when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, November 7.

Canelo vs Plant final pre-fight press conference is held on Wednesday, November 5. Live stream video from MGM Grand Garden Arena is available up top, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK, and 8 am AEDT in Australia on Thursday, November 6.

