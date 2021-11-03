Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 10 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 46 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday November 2, which makes it Wednesday November 3 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features five bouts, with the prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

The fight card is headlined by a lightweight battle between Achilles Estremadura (7-0) and Maheshate Maheshate (5-1). Among other bouts, Justin Burlinson (6-0) squares off against Yohan Lainesse (7-0) at welterweight, Erisson Ferreira da Silva (10-1) meets Lun Qiu at flyweight, and Canaan Kawaihae (6-1) takes on Jonas Bilharinho (8-1-1) at featherweight. In addition, Juan Puerta (22-6) goes up against Zhifa Shang (32-7) at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 46 live stream on ESPN+ in the US at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK at 12 am GMT, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia at 11 am AEDT.

Get DWCS 46 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 46 results

Maheshate Maheshate vs. Achilles Estremadura

Yohan Lainesse vs. Justin Burlinson

Lun Qiu vs. Erisson Ferreira da Silva

Jonas Bilharinho vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Shang Zhifa vs. Juan Puerta

The following fighters earned their UFC contracts: