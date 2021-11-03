Donaire vs Gaballo all-Filipino world title clash in Carson on Dec 11, tickets

Four-division champion and future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire makes the first defense of his WBC bantamweight title against fellow-Filipino Reymart Gaballo at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, December 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event live stream on Showtime.

The date when Donaire vs Gaballo airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, December 12.

Donaire vs Gaballo tickets

Donaire vs Gaballo tickets to witness all the action at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, December 11 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through axs.com.

Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) was in action in May when he dethroned Nordine Oubaali by knockout in the fourth round. With the win he became a new WBA bantamweight champion.

Undefeated Reymart Gaballo (24-0) last fought in December 2020 when he took a split decision against Emmanuel Rodroguez. Along the way he picked up then vacant interim WBC 118-pound belt.

The list of bouts featured on Donaire vs Gaballo undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.