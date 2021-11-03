UFC 268 Australia time: How to watch Usman vs Covington 2 – all states and territories

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 features a pair of championship bouts live from Madison Square Garden in New York. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, November 7 at 1 pm AEDT.

Headlining the show, Kamaru Usman (19-1) makes the fourth defense of his UFC welterweight title in the championship rematch against former interim champion Colby Covington (16-2). Their first fight in December 2019 ended in favor of Usman, who TKO’d Covington in Round 5.

Preceding the main event is the women’s strawweight championship rematch between two-time and current champion Rose Namajunas (10-4) and former champion Zhang Weili (21-2). Their first fight this past April ended in favor of Namajunas who KO’d Weili in Round 1.

Also on the PPV card, Michael Chandler (22-6) meets Justin Gaethje (22-3) at lightweight, and Billy Quarantillo (16-3) takes on Shane Burgos (13-3) at featherweight. In addition, Marlon Vera (17-7-1) battles it out against Frankie Edgar (24-9-1) at bantamweight.

Headlining the preliminary card, Alex Pereira (2-1) makes his UFC debut against Andreas Michailidis (13-4) at middleweight. The full UFC 268 lineup can be found below.

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 7. The start time is 1 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card kicks off at 9 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 268 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 268 start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 1 pm AEDT. The preliminary card starts at 11 am AEDT, following the early preliminary card kicking off at 9 am AEDT.

UFC 268 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 268 start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 12:30 pm ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 10:30 am ACDT, following the early prelims starting at 8:30 am ACDT.

UFC 268 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 268 start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card commences at 8 am AEST.

UFC 268 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 268 start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card commences at 9:30 am ACST, following the early prelims beginning at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 268 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 268 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6 am AWST.

UFC 268 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 268 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 7 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims kicking off at 5 am CXT.

UFC 268 fight card

The full UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

(1 pm AEDT / 12:30 pm ACDT / 12 pm AEDT / 11:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili – Namajunas’s UFC strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary card

(11 am AEDT / 10:30 am ACDT / 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 10 am AWST / 9 am CXT)

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Early preliminary card

(9 am AEDT / 8:30 am ACDT / 8 am AEST / 7:30 am ACST / 6 am AWST / 5 am CXT)

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

Carlos Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne