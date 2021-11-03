Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Boxing

What Canelo and Plant had to say at Grand Arrival in Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez makes his Grand Arrival
Canelo Alvarez | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant for 168-pound supremacy

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant made their arrivals in Las Vegas earlier today. The unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion faces the undefeated IBF 168-pound titleholder in a historic undisputed championship bout live on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, November 6. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 7.

With Fight Week officially underway, Canelo and Plant move closer to their highly anticipated matchup with an opportunity to stamp their names in the history books as the first undisputed 168-pound world champion of the four-belt era. Check out below what they had to say at the “Grand Arrival” event at MGM Grand.

“It means a lot to me to win this fight for my legacy,” said Canelo. “That’s why we are here.”

“He’s a good fighter with a lot of skills, but that’s nothing new for me. Saturday night, I’m going to make history.”

Caleb Plant makes his Grand Arrival
Caleb Plant | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

“I’ve dedicated my life to this sport,” said Plant. “I’ve sacrificed a lot. We’re happy to be here, but we’re not just happy to be here.”

“We are here to win those belts and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.”

Get the full Canelo vs Plant fight card and broadcast information.

