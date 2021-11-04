Barrera vs De Leon live stream, time, PPV cost, undercard

Two Mexican boxing legends will lace up the gloves for one final night when Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera returns to the ring for only the second time in more than a decade to square off against former two-time world champion Daniel Ponce de Leon. The pair meets on Saturday, Nov 20 live on pay per view from the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Barrera (67-7, 44 KOs) will make only his second exhibition appearance since the International Boxing Hall of Fame inducted the legendary fighter in 2017. The “Baby Faced Assassin” last fought fellow retired boxer Jesus Soto Karass in a six-round contest featuring two-minute rounds, 16-ounce gloves, and no judges on June 11, 2021, Pico Rivera, Calif.

Ranked by No. 43 among the greatest boxers of all time by ESPN, Barrera has captured world titles across three weight divisions and earned 43 consecutive victories at the onset of his illustrious pro career.

Never one to shy away from an opponent, the pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, has battled many of the sweet science’s finest, including fellow Hall of Famers Erik Morales (three times), Johnny Tapia, and Juan Manuel Marquez, as well as future IBOFer Manny Pacquiao, Paulie Ayala, Naseem Hamed, and Amir Kahn.

De Leon (45-7, 35 KOs), of Chihuahua, Mexico, will make his dramatic return to the famed squared circle for the first time in more than seven years. Fighting out of West Covina, Calif., the 2000 Mexican Olympic team member opened his career with 24 consecutive victories, including 23 by knockout.

A former two-division world champion, De Leon claimed the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight title in October 2005 and made six successful defenses. Nearly seven years after earning his first world title, the southpaw slugger garnered a second with an eight-round technical decision over Jhonny Gonzalez in September 2012 to claim the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight crown.

How to watch Marco Antonio Barrera vs Daniel Ponce De Leon

Boxing fans can watch Marco Antonio Barrera vs Daniel Ponce De Leon live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, Nov. 20. The start time is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm MT. The PPV cost is $9.99 USD.

The undercard live stream is available on Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 3 pm MT.

Barrera vs De Leon undercard

In the first PPV co-feature, undefeated Abel Mendoza (30-0, 23 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, hopes to keep his perfect record intact and ascend to the upper echelon of the 135-pound division when he takes on Mexican brawler Victor Zaleta (20-5-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Also on the card a welterweight showdown of Albuquerque pugilists as undefeated Clinton Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) faces once-beaten Cristian Castillo (3-1, 3 KOs), as well as a 270-pound battle royale pitting two Streetbeefs standouts making their pro boxing debuts when Cody Beck takes on Jonathan Rice.

Barrera vs De Leon fight card

Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Daniel Ponce De Leon

Abel Mendoza vs. Victor Zaleta

Clinton Chavez vs. Cristian Castillo

Avoran Graham vs. Eric Manriquez

Demler Zamora vs. Manuel Rubalcava

Christian Romero vs. Austin Rivas

Los Hermanos Chavez vs. Rodney Ledesma

Jonathan Lee Rice vs. Cody Beck