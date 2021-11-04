Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
MMA

Bellator 270 weigh-in results, Queally vs Pitbull 2 (video)

Newswire
Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, November 5. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) and Peter Queally (13-5) battle it out for a vacant lightweight title. I addition the pair meets in the rematch, following their first fight in May when the latter took the win via second-round TKO.

In the co-main event Patchy Mix (14-1) and James Gallagher (11-1) square off at bantamweight. Get the full Bellator 270 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 270 fight card

Main Card (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST)

  • Peter Queally (155) vs. Patricky Freire (153.6) – vacant Bellator lightweight title
  • James Gallagher (136) vs. Patchy Mix (137.8)*
  • Pedro Carvalho (145.8) vs. Daniel Weichel (145.6)
  • Ilias Bulaid (145.8) vs. Georges Sasu (144.6)

Bellator 270 card, tickets, time, live stream, Queally vs Pitbull 2

Preliminary card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 6 pm GMT / 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST)

  • Jordan Barton (143) vs. Ciaran Clarke (145.6)
  • Brian Hooi (156) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (155)
  • Arunas Andriuskevicus (205.4) vs. Lee Chadwick (205.6)
  • Charlie Milner (263.2) vs. Gokhan Saricam (236.4)
  • Bobby Pallett (170.6) vs. Nicolo Solli (170.8)
  • Audrey Kerouche (114.8) vs. Danni Neilan (115.6)
  • Darragh Kelly (155.4) vs. Junior Morgan (156)
  • Stephen Costello (171) vs. Yusuf Nazokatov (170.8)

*Missed weight.

MMANewsVideo

