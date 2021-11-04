Bellator 270 weigh-in results, Queally vs Pitbull 2 (video)

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, November 5. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) and Peter Queally (13-5) battle it out for a vacant lightweight title. I addition the pair meets in the rematch, following their first fight in May when the latter took the win via second-round TKO.

In the co-main event Patchy Mix (14-1) and James Gallagher (11-1) square off at bantamweight. Get the full Bellator 270 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 270 fight card

Main Card (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 9 pm GMT / 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST)

Peter Queally (155) vs. Patricky Freire (153.6) – vacant Bellator lightweight title

James Gallagher (136) vs. Patchy Mix (137.8)*

Pedro Carvalho (145.8) vs. Daniel Weichel (145.6)

Ilias Bulaid (145.8) vs. Georges Sasu (144.6)

Preliminary card (2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 6 pm GMT / 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST)

Jordan Barton (143) vs. Ciaran Clarke (145.6)

Brian Hooi (156) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (155)

Arunas Andriuskevicus (205.4) vs. Lee Chadwick (205.6)

Charlie Milner (263.2) vs. Gokhan Saricam (236.4)

Bobby Pallett (170.6) vs. Nicolo Solli (170.8)

Audrey Kerouche (114.8) vs. Danni Neilan (115.6)

Darragh Kelly (155.4) vs. Junior Morgan (156)

Stephen Costello (171) vs. Yusuf Nazokatov (170.8)

*Missed weight.