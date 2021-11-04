Gervonta Davis gets new opponent for Dec 5 in LA, Isaac Cruz replaces Rolando Romero, tickets on sale

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight title on Sunday, December 5 live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. “Tank” was originally scheduled to face Rolando Romero, who has been replaced by Isaac Cruz. The event airs live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Advertisements

Romero was removed from the card amid sexual assault allegations, that “are totally false” according to the fighter’s statement on social media.

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is No. 2-ranked by IBF.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Tickets

Davis vs Cruz tickets to witness all the action at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Davis’ third-straight pay-per-view headlining attraction will see him battle the hardnosed Cruz, who has rightly earned the nickname “Pitbull” during his professional career.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz | Poster

“This is going to be a tremendous fight on SHOWTIME PPV,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Isaac Cruz was ready for this big opportunity and I expect him to come ready to deliver the fight of his life. However, Gervonta Davis is a generational talent who’s only getting better. This fight is going to end in spectacular fashion on December 5.”

Advertisements

“Kudos to Isaac Cruz for stepping in as a replacement opponent in a high-pressure, pay per view fight against one of the brightest stars in boxing in Gervonta Davis,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Cruz presents a different, and some would argue a more difficult challenge to Tank Davis. Cruz won’t back down and he’ll bring the fight to Davis from the opening bell. We’ve all seen Gervonta’s blend of superb boxing skills and explosive power, and we know what he’s capable of. It will be the irresistible force versus the immovable object, which means fireworks at STAPLES Center and on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5.”

Davis (25-0, 24 KOs), star of the Mayweather Promotions stable, added another highlight filled performance in June, as he stopped previously unbeaten Mario Barrios to capture a 140-pound title and become a three-division world champion. The Baltimore-native captured his lightweight championship with a 12th-round knockout of former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in December 2019.

“I respect Isaac Cruz for stepping up and taking the fight, but everyone knows what I do,” said Davis. “I come in looking for the knockout and that’s exactly what I’m going to do in this fight. I’m back in Los Angeles where the stars shine and I’m going to light it up against Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center on December 5.”

“After December 5 everyone in boxing will know the name Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz”

The 23-year-old Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) will be looking to rough up Davis and make him work overtime if he wants to come away with the win. A native of Mexico City, Cruz shot up the lightweight rankings in 2020, announcing his presence with an electrifying first-round knockout over veteran Diego Magdaleno in September. Cruz followed that up in 2021 by winning a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Matias Romero in March, and most recently defeating former champion Francisco Vargas by decision in June.

Since making his U.S. debut in December 2019, the 23-year-old has gone unbeaten in his next four ring appearances, appearing on SHOWTIME three times in addition to beating Magdaleno on the Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz SHOWTIME PPV undercard.

“First I want to thank Gervonta Davis and his team for this opportunity – an opportunity I won’t let get past me,” Cruz said. “God willing I’ll be world champion on December 5. This fight is a very big motivation for me as a professional and as a personal goal. I’m sure after December 5 everyone in boxing will know the name Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.”

The list of bouts featured on Davis vs Cruz undercard is expected to be announced shortly.