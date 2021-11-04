Haney vs Diaz set for Dec 4 in Las Vegas, tickets

Devin Haney makes the fourth defense of his WBC lightweight title against WBC interim 135-pound champion and former IBF super featherweight titleholder Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. The pair squares off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 4.

The date when Haney vs Diaz airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 5. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Haney vs Diaz tickets

Haney vs Diaz tickets to witness all the action at the fight location go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 am PT. Tickets, starting at $58 (plus fees), can be purchased through axs.com.

Undefeated Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) was in action this past May when he scored a unanimous decision against Jorge Linares to make the third successful defense of his title. Prior to that he similarly defeated Yuriorkis Gamboa and Alfredo Santiago.

“I was born to be great, so these are the moments I get up for,” said Haney. “I learned a lot from my last fight it made me a more dangerous fighter. You guys can expect a ton of excitement and explosion in this fight.”

Joseph Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) last fought in July when he secured a unanimous decision against former world champion Javier Fortuna and lifted a 135-pound interim belt along the way. Before that he fought to a majority draw with Shavkat Rakhimov and defeated Tevin Farmer by UD to claim IBF super featherweight title.

“I’m always daring to be great, that’s what I want to be known for during my career: taking on the toughest challenges,” said Diaz, Jr. “I know I will rise to the occasion and showcase to the world the kind of fighter I am on December 4. I am going to give Haney the ass whooping he deserves.”

The list of bouts featured on Haney vs Diaz undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.