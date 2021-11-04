Lewis Crocker vs Artem Haroyan live stream from Belfast

WBO European welterweight champion Lewis Crocker and challenger Artem Haroyan square off at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday, November 5. The scheduled for ten round championship bout headlines boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+ in the US. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Advertisements

Belfast born and raised “The Croc” Crocker (13-0, 7 KOs), 24, graduated from prospect to contender last year, knocking out Louis Greene in seven rounds in August 2020 to win the vacant WBO European welterweight strap. He defended that belt in March with a convincing 10-round decision over German stalwart Deniz Ilbay.

Haroyan (17-2-1, 9 KOs), from Ashtarak, Armenia, is unbeaten in his last four fights and looking to score the major upset. A former WBA Continental lightweight belt-holder, he is undefeated as a welterweight.

Crocker vs Haroyan

In Crocker vs Haroyan undercard action live on ESPN+

Belfast-born super middleweight Padraig “The Hammer” McCrory (12-0, 6 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBC International Silver belt in a 10-rounder against current Swiss champion Celso Neves (8-1-1, 2 KOs). McCrory won his belt in August with a fifth-round TKO over Sergei Gorokhov, while Neves has won three in a row since a decision loss to the then-unbeaten Alexander Rigas.

Belfast’s Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (12-1, 5 KOs) looks to turn away the challenge of Scottish veteran Ronnie “The Shark” Clark (21-5-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. McComb lost his unbeaten record in February and hopes to re-establish himself as one of Europe’s top prospects.

Southpaw James McGivern (3-0) looks to make it 4 for 4 in a six-round lightweight fight against Rustem Fatkhullin (8-10, 3 KOs).

Belfast junior middleweight prospect Owen “The Operator” O’Neill (7-0) is scheduled to battle Jordan Lattimer (2-2) in a six-rounder.

Crocker vs Haroyan fight card

Lewis Crocker vs Artem Haroyan

Padraig McCrory vs. Celso Neves

Sean McComb vs. Ronnie Clark

James McGivern vs. Rustem Fatkhullin