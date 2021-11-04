Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche weigh-in results (video)

WBO junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer, IBF super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche, and the rest of fighters featured on the Top Rank Boxing card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, November 5, step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch Mayer vs Hamadouche live stream on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.
Unbeaten Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) and Maiva Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) square off in the ten-round 130-pound title unification. Get the full fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
Mayer vs Hamadouche fight card
- Mikaela Mayer vs. Maiva Hamadouche, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO title, Hamadouche’s IBF title, vacant Ring Magazine title
- Luis Melendez vs. Thomas Mattice, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Andres Cortes vs. Mark Bernaldez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Joseph Adorno vs. Damian Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Tyler Howard vs. Ian Green, 8 rounds, middleweight