Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard shapes up, tickets on sale

Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora square off in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, December 18. The bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The list of bouts featured on the card undercard has been announced today, with Joshua Buatsi up against Maxim Vlasov in the co-feature.

The date when Parker vs Chisora 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 19.

Parker vs Chisora 2 tickets

Parker vs Chisora 2 tickets to witness all the action at AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, December 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Buatsi (15-0, 13 KOs) scored his tenth knockout in a row when he stopped Latvia’s Ricards Bolotniks in the eleventh round of their WBA light heavyweight world title eliminator on the third and final week of Matchroom Fight Camp in August. That win followed on from his brutal fourth-round stoppage of undefeated Frenchman Daniel Blenda Dos Santos in May and the 28-year-old contender returns to the famous arena next month to take on his toughest challenge yet in the professional ranks.

Russia’s Vlasov (45-4, 26 KOs) dropped a controversial twelve-round majority decision to the USA’s Joe Smith in a challenge for the vacant WBO light heavyweight world title earlier this year. The former interim cruiserweight world title challenger is determined to bounce back by becoming the first man to defeat Buatsi.

Also on the Parker vs Chisora 2 card, undefeated New Malden super middleweight talent Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs) looks to build on his impressive EBU European title win against Giovanni De Carolis in May when he takes on unbeaten IBO 168 lbs world champion Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs). Gongora created history by becoming Ecuador’s first ever World Champion when he scored a spectacular twelfth-round knockout win over Kazakhstan’s Ali Akhmedov last December before stopping Christopher Pearson in his maiden defence of the title on the Andrade vs. Williams undercard.

‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) returns to the scene of his Fight of the Year contender with Felix Cash back in 2019 as he clashes with Germany’s Emre Cukur (17-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant EBU European super middleweight crown following his win over Avni Yildirim in July.

Manchester super featherweight contender Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) hopes to make it three wins from three fights in 2021 as he meets Australia’s Bruno Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF world title.

Derby super lightweight prospect Sandy Ryan (2-0, 1 KO) is out to impress again after her vicious body shot knockout win over Aleksandra Vujovic last month in Italy, unbeaten cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (11-0, 9 KOs) looks for another big KO in his home city, New Zealand cruiserweight David Nyika (1-0, 1 KO) fights in the UK for the first time and Anthony Crolla-trained Lightweight Rhiannon Dixon (3-0) returns to action.

The finalized Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card

Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora

Joshua Buatsi vs. Maxim Vlasov

Lerrone Richards vs. Carlos Gongora

Jack Cullen vs. Emre Cukur

Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo

Sandy Ryan vs. TBA

Jordan Thompson vs. TBA

David Nyika vs. TBA

Rhiannon Dixon vs. TBA