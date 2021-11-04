Search
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 268 press conference date, time and live stream video

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

UFC 268 pre-fight press conference is held two day ahead of the event produced live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6 in the US and Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington, current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Weili Zhang, as well as former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler and former UFC interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje.

UFC 268 press conference date and time is scheduled for Thursday, November 4 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 9 pm GMT in the UK, and 8 am AEDT in Australia on Friday, November 5. Live stream video is available up top.

UFC 268 start time: How to watch Usman vs Covington 2

MMA fans can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the US and on Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 Usman vs Covington 2 live on ESPN+ PPV

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097