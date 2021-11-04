UFC 268 press conference date, time and live stream video

UFC 268 pre-fight press conference is held two day ahead of the event produced live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6 in the US and Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington, current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Weili Zhang, as well as former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler and former UFC interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje.

UFC 268 press conference date and time is scheduled for Thursday, November 4 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 9 pm GMT in the UK, and 8 am AEDT in Australia on Friday, November 5. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the US and on Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card.