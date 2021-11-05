Bellator 270 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 preliminary card live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, November 5, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 6 pm GMT in the UK, and 5 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Bellator 270 preliminary card looks as the following:

Jordan Barton vs. Ciaran Clarke

Brian Hooi vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. Lee Chadwick

Charlie Milner vs. Gokhan Saricam

Bobby Pallett vs. Nicolo Solli

Audrey Kerouche vs. Danni Neilan

Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov

Get the full Bellator 270 fight card and event schedule.