Bellator 270 free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 preliminary card live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, November 5, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 6 pm GMT in the UK, and 5 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.
Bellator 270 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Jordan Barton vs. Ciaran Clarke
- Brian Hooi vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. Lee Chadwick
- Charlie Milner vs. Gokhan Saricam
- Bobby Pallett vs. Nicolo Solli
- Audrey Kerouche vs. Danni Neilan
- Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan
- Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov
Get the full Bellator 270 fight card and event schedule.