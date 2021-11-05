Bellator 270 results, start time, how to watch, Queally vs Pitbull 2, full fight card

Bellator 270 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday November 5, which makes it Saturday November 6 in Australia. In the main event Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) and Peter Queally (13-5) battle it out for a vacant lightweight title.

Advertisements

In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Their first fight held in May ended in favor of Queally, who took the win against Freire via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut).

In the co-main event Patchy Mix (14-1) goes up against James Gallagher (11-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 270 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 9 pm GMT in the UK and 8 am AEDT in Australia.

Bellator 270 preliminary card free live stream begins three hours earlier.

Get the full Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 270 fight card

Main Card

Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally – vacant Bellator lightweight title

Patchy Mix vs. James Gallagher

Robert Fonseca vs. Fabian Edwards

Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho

Preliminary card

Brian Hooi vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. Lee Chadwick

Charlie Milner vs. Gokhan Saricam

Bobby Pallett vs. Nicolo Solli

Audrey Kerouche vs. Danni Neilan

Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov