MMA

Bellator 270 results, start time, how to watch, Queally vs Pitbull 2, full fight card

Bellator 250 Peter Queally vs Patricky Pitbull
Peter Queally vs Patricky Pitbull faceoff | Bellator MMA

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

Bellator 270 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday November 5, which makes it Saturday November 6 in Australia. In the main event Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) and Peter Queally (13-5) battle it out for a vacant lightweight title.

In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Their first fight held in May ended in favor of Queally, who took the win against Freire via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut).

In the co-main event Patchy Mix (14-1) goes up against James Gallagher (11-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

MMA fans can watch Bellator 270 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 9 pm GMT in the UK and 8 am AEDT in Australia.

Bellator 270 preliminary card free live stream begins three hours earlier.

Get the full Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 270 fight card

Main Card

  • Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally – vacant Bellator lightweight title
  • Patchy Mix vs. James Gallagher
  • Robert Fonseca vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho

Preliminary card

  • Brian Hooi vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. Lee Chadwick
  • Charlie Milner vs. Gokhan Saricam
  • Bobby Pallett vs. Nicolo Solli
  • Audrey Kerouche vs. Danni Neilan
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan
  • Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov
