Bellator 270 results, start time, how to watch, Queally vs Pitbull 2, full fight card

Bellator 270 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday November 5, which makes it Saturday November 6 in Australia. In the main event Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-10) and Peter Queally (13-5) battle it out for a vacant lightweight title.
In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Their first fight held in May ended in favor of Queally, who took the win against Freire via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut).
In the co-main event Patchy Mix (14-1) goes up against James Gallagher (11-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2
MMA fans can watch Bellator 270 live stream on Showtime. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it 9 pm GMT in the UK and 8 am AEDT in Australia.
Bellator 270 preliminary card free live stream begins three hours earlier.
Get the full Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 fight card below and stay tuned with results.
Bellator 270 fight card
Main Card
- Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally – vacant Bellator lightweight title
- Patchy Mix vs. James Gallagher
- Robert Fonseca vs. Fabian Edwards
- Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho
Preliminary card
- Brian Hooi vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. Lee Chadwick
- Charlie Milner vs. Gokhan Saricam
- Bobby Pallett vs. Nicolo Solli
- Audrey Kerouche vs. Danni Neilan
- Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan
- Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov