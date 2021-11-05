Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Canelo vs Plant live from Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant square off in a historic undisputed super middleweight championship live on pay-per-view on Showtime from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 6. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 7. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Canelo vs Plant weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, which makes it 8 pm GMT in the UK on Friday, November 5, and 7 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, November 6. Live stream video is available up top.

Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) brings to the table his unified WBA, WBC and WBO titles. Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) enters the ring holding IBF belt. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Canelo vs Plant Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

In the evening’s co-feature Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) faces Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Also on the card Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) meets Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight, and Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) battles it out against Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Get the full Canelo vs Plant fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

Canelo vs Plant fight card

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBA, WBC, WBO titles, Plant’s IBF title, for undisputed title
  • Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero, 10 rounds, super lightweight
BoxingNewsVideo

