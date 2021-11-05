Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant weigh-in results (video)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant square off in a historic undisputed super middleweight championship live on pay-per-view on Showtime from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 6. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 7. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Canelo vs Plant weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, which makes it 8 pm GMT in the UK on Friday, November 5, and 7 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday, November 6. Live stream video is available up top.

Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) brings to the table his unified WBA, WBC and WBO titles. Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) enters the ring holding IBF belt. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the evening’s co-feature Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) faces Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Also on the card Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) meets Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight, and Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) battles it out against Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Get the full Canelo vs Plant fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Canelo vs Plant fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBA, WBC, WBO titles, Plant’s IBF title, for undisputed title

Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero, 10 rounds, super lightweight