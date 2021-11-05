Search
UFC

Watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoff

Newswire
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, challenger Colby Covington, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 268 fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans, ahead of their respective bouts scheduled for the day after. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia.

Watch UFC 268 ceremonial weigh-in up top, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 9 pm GMT in the UK and 8 am AEDT in Australia. The official weigh-in results can be found here.

Fans can watch UFC 268 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

UFC 268 start time: How to watch Usman vs Covington 2

In the co-main event two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her belt against former champion Zhang Weili. Also on the card Justin Gaethje faces Michael Chandler, Shane Burgos takes on Billy Quarantillo, and Frankie Edgar meets Marlon Vera.

Get the full UFC 268 fight card and start time.

MMANewsUFCVideo

