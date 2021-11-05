Live stream UFC 268 weigh-in results, Usman vs Covington 2

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 airs live from Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Colby Covington. In the co-main event two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her belt in the immediate rematch against former champion Zhang Weili.
UFC 268 weigh-in live show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US, 3:50 pm GMT in the UK and 2:50 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.
MMA fans can watch UFC 268 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
UFC 268 fight card
Main Card
- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – Usman’s UFC welterweight title
- Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili – Namajunas’s UFC strawweight title
- Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
- Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Preliminary card
- Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis
- Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green
- Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov
- Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams
Early preliminary card
- Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett
- Aleksa Camur vs. John Allan
- Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza
- Carlos Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne