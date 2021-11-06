Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
MMA

Bellator 270 video: Patricky Pitbull TKO’s Peter Queally to lift lightweight title

Parviz Iskenderov
Patricky Pitbull
Patricky Pitbull becomes a new lightweight champion | Bellator MMA

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (24-10) came out on top from his rematch with Peter Queally (13-6), as he dominated and stopped his opponent in the second round of their Bellator 270 main event live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 5.

With the win Patricky “Pitbull” takes the revenge and becomes a new Bellator lightweight champion, earning a vacant title previously held by his brother Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

Patricky Pitbull stops Peter Queally in Round 2

Get the full Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbull 2 results.

