Bare Knuckle

BKFC New York live stream, how to watch, start time, results, tickets, Beltran vs Adams 2, full card

Newswire
BKFC Fight Night New York
BKFC Fight Night New York

BKFC Fight Night New York: Beltran vs Adams 2

BKFC Fight Night New York: Beltran vs Adams 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Seneca Allegany Events Center in Salamanca, NY on Saturday, November 6. The event features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with heavyweight title contested on the night. Tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Headlining the show Joey Beltran makes the second defense of his BKFC heavyweight title against Arnold Adams. In addition the pair meets for the second time. Beltran defeated Adams by way of fourth-round technical knockout due to doctor’s stoppage in August 2018.

Among other bouts featured on the BKFC New York fight card, Nolan Smith faces Zachary Calmus, Travis Thompson takes on Jack Grady, and Dustin Pague goes up against Jake Young. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night New York

The fight fans can watch BKFC Fight Night New York live stream on FITE TV. The date is Saturday, November 6. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

BKFC New York free live stream of preliminary card kicks off on bareknuckle.tv and FITE TV an hour earlier.

BKFC Fight Night New York

Get the full BKFC New York fight card below and stay tuned for results

BKFC New York fight card

Main Card

  • Joey Beltran vs. Arnold Adams
  • Nolan Smith vs. Zach Calmus
  • Travis Thompson vs. Jack Grady
  • Dustin Pague vs. Jake Young
  • Matt Phillips vs. Derek Greene
  • Zachary Johnson vs. David Morgan
  • Gabe Sacchetti vs. Louie Lopez
  • Ray Lopez vs. Devin Gibson

Undercard

  • Art Parker vs. Lewis Rumsey
  • Christian Torres vs. Art Driscoll
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

