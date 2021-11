YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul goes up against Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, on Saturday, December 18 live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena Tampa, FL. Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The kickoff Paul vs Fury press conference is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, which makes it 6 pm GMT in the UK and 4 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.