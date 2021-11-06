Mikaela Mayer and Maiva Hamadouche squared off at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, November 5 battling it out in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card. The contest featured WBO junior lightweight champion up against IBF 130-pound titleholder in the scheduled for ten rounds championship unification.

The pair went a full distance, putting on a non-stop spectacular performance producing fireworks. In the end one judge scored the fight 98-92, another judge had it 99-91, and the third judge saw it 100-90 all in favor of Mayer.

Hamadouche, who had been IBF champion for five years and made six title defenses, landed 233 of 872 punches. Mayer landed 239 of 594 blows.

With the victory Mikaela Mayer retains her WBO title, claims IBF belt, and picks up a vacant The Ring strap. She also remains undefeated and updates her record to 16-0, 5 KOs. Furthermore, the newly crowned unified champion is now looking to earn an undisputed title.

Maiva Hamadouche drops to 22-2, 18 KOs, losses the IBF title and suffers the second career defeat.

“[I showed] I could bang it out on the inside. That wasn’t really the entire game plan,” Mayer said post-win. “The game plan was to use my jab, but in the back of my head, I knew she was going to keep it close, keep me on the inside. Even though we trained for that, just being able to do that for 10 straight rounds taught me a lot.”

“This is everything I trained for. It really hasn’t even sunk in, but I’m proud of what I did. I’m proud of my team. We’re going to celebrate this one, for sure.”

“I really wanted to show everyone in the division and the naysayers that I didn’t have the power and the grit to stay in there for 10 rounds with Hamadouche that I am the best in the division. I am coming to be undisputed, and I want the big fights. I’m definitely a threat.”

You can watch Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche full fight video highlights below and up top.

Mayer vs Hamadouche full fight video highlights

Maiva Hamadouche walkout.

CHAMP EN ROUTE ?#MayerHamadouche main event is NEXT on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/UCFqvDlNaf — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 6, 2021

Mikaela Mayer ringwalk.

From the bell.

These two wasting NO TIME. This opening round. ?#MayerHamadouche | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/cZ4Hhfu8zz — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 6, 2021

Throwing.

Slugfest.

The INSANE view from ringside for you to enjoy at home.? #MayerHamadouche | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/VT0qvhWRtE — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 6, 2021

Championship fight.

Championship rounds in this absolute brawl. #MayerHamadouche | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Dl8yHGOIV1 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 6, 2021

Decision.

