Mayer vs Hamadouche results, start time, how to watch, live stream, full fight card

Mikaela Mayer and Maiva Hamadouche square off in a ten-round junior lightweight title unification. The contest headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday November 5, which makes it Saturday November 6 in the UK and Australia.

Unbeaten Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) enters the ring holding WBO junior lightweight title. Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) brings to the table her 130-pound IBF strap. In addition a vacant The Ring belt is on the line.

In the co-main event Thomas Mattice (17-2-1, 13 KOs) faces Luis Melendez (16-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Also on the card, Mark Bernaldez (23-4, 17 KOs) takes on Andres Cortes (15-0, 8 KOs) in an eight-round 130-pound battle. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche live stream

Boxing fans in the US can watch Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In the UK Mayer vs Hamadouche airs live on Sky Sports. The start time is 12 am GMT.

Get the full Mayer vs Hamadouche fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Mayer vs Hamadouche fight card

Mikaela Mayer vs. Maiva Hamadouche, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO title, Hamadouche’s IBF title, vacant Ring Magazine title

Luis Melendez vs. Thomas Mattice, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. Mark Bernaldez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, lightweight

Tyler Howard vs. Ian Green, 8 rounds, middleweight

Martez McGregor vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 6 rounds, super middleweight