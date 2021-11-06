Search
Live stream UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Watch Along (video)

UFC 268 Watch Along - CM Punk, Belal Muhammad & Jens Pulver

UFC 268 airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Colby Covington.

In the co-main event two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against former champion Weili Zhang in their second encounter. Also on the card Frankie Edgar meets Marlon Vera, Shane Burgos faces Billy Quarantillo, and Justin Gaethje goes up against Michael Chandler.

UFC 268 Watch Along with pro wrestling superstar CM Punk, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad and inaugural UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 1 am GMT in the UK, and 11 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

UFC 268 start time: How to watch Usman vs Covington 2

Get the full UFC 268 fight card.

MMA News UFC Video

Stream UFC 268 Usman vs Covington 2 live on ESPN+ PPV
