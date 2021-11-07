Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant full fight video highlights

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 6, which made it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out for the first in history undisputed super middleweight title with all four major belts on the line. The contest headlined the four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Mexican superstar Canelo entered the ring holding the unified WBC, WBA and WBO belts. Plant stepped into the squared circle undefeated, bringing the IBF strap.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Plant beat the first eight count in Round 11, but as soon as the fight resumed Canelo was on top delivering heavy shots and totally dominating his opponent.

The fight was officially stopped at 1 minute and 5 seconds into the eleventh round. Check out fight video highlights below.

With the win Canelo Alvarez retains his WBC, WBO, and WBA belts and claims the IBF title, to become the first in history undisputed super middleweight champion. He also updates his record to 57-1-2, 39 KOs.

Caleb Plant drops to 21-1, 12 KOs, and suffers the first defeat in his career.

Canelo vs Plant fight video highlights

Caleb Plant walkout.

Canelo Alvarez ringwalk.

Canelo is the star attraction and he loved every moment of his ring walk ?#CaneloPlant ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/ASCCAvhYPg — Boxing on BT Sport ? (@BTSportBoxing) November 7, 2021

Fight Action.

All hail the king ?@Canelo TKO's Caleb Plant in the 11th round ?#CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/y5mXvWafr7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 7, 2021

Video of Knockout – Canelo dominates Plant to lift ?????????? super middleweight title (? via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/TQ86vlJCX4 — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) November 7, 2021

