Boxing

Canelo vs Plant results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Newswire
Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant
Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant faceoff | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live from Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant square off in a historic championship bout with an undisputed super middleweight title on the line. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia.

Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) brings to the table his unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles. Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) enters the ring holding the 168-pound IBF belt. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KOs) goes up against Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Also on the card Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KOs) faces off Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight, and Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) takes on Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

Stay tuned with Canelo vs Plant results and live updates below.

To refresh click here.

Canelo vs Plant live blog

5:36 pm ET / 8:36 am AEDT

Canelo vs Plant Tale of the Tape.

Canelo vs Plant Tale of the Tape
Canelo vs Plant Tale of the Tape | Premier Boxing Champions
4:30 pm ET / 7:30 am AEDT

While we are waiting for the main card to begin, check out Showtime Sports pre-show below.

4:05 pm ET / 7:05 am AEDT

The four-fight Canelo vs Plant fight card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight non-televised card. Check out the full lineup below.

Canelo vs Plant fight card

Main Card (PPV)

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBA, WBC, WBO titles, Plant’s IBF title, for undisputed title
  • Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Canelo aims to become the sixth undisputed champion, Plant set to prove wrong

Undercard (Non-televised)

  • Joselito Velazquez Altamirano vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, flyweight
  • Jan Salvatierra vs. Fernando Diaz, 6 rounds, super flyweight
  • Jose Manuel Gomez vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Rances Barthelemy vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight




