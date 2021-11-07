Canelo vs Plant results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant square off in a historic championship bout with an undisputed super middleweight title on the line. The pair battles it out live on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia.
Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) brings to the table his unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles. Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) enters the ring holding the 168-pound IBF belt. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.
In the co-main event Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KOs) goes up against Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Also on the card Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KOs) faces off Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight, and Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs) takes on Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream
- USA | Showtime PPV | 9pm ET / 6pm PT
- UK | BT Sport Box Office | 1am GMT
- Australia | Kayo Sports | 12pm AEDT
- Other countries | FITE TV | Check
The four-fight Canelo vs Plant fight card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight non-televised card. Check out the full lineup below.
Canelo vs Plant fight card
Main Card (PPV)
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBA, WBC, WBO titles, Plant’s IBF title, for undisputed title
- Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
- Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Canelo aims to become the sixth undisputed champion, Plant set to prove wrong
Undercard (Non-televised)
- Joselito Velazquez Altamirano vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 8 rounds, flyweight
- Jan Salvatierra vs. Fernando Diaz, 6 rounds, super flyweight
- Jose Manuel Gomez vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Rances Barthelemy vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight