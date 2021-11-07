Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington met for the second time on Saturday, November 6, which made it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 268 live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York.
The contest featured UFC welterweight champion making the fifth defense of his belt against former interim 170-pound champion in the championship rematch. Their first fight late 2019 ended in favor of Usman, who defeated Covington via fifth-round TKO to retain the belt.
The scheduled for five rounds Usman vs Covington 2 went a full distance. The fight once again produced fireworks. In the end two judges scored the fight 48–47 and one judge had it 49–46 all in favor of reigning champion.
With the victory Kamaru Usman makes the fifth successful defense of his title and updates his record to 20-1.
Colby Covington drops to 16-3 and fails the second attempt to earn UFC gold.
You can watch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 full fight video highlights below.
