Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington met for the second time on Saturday, November 6, which made it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 268 live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The contest featured UFC welterweight champion making the fifth defense of his belt against former interim 170-pound champion in the championship rematch. Their first fight late 2019 ended in favor of Usman, who defeated Covington via fifth-round TKO to retain the belt.

The scheduled for five rounds Usman vs Covington 2 went a full distance. The fight once again produced fireworks. In the end two judges scored the fight 48–47 and one judge had it 49–46 all in favor of reigning champion.

With the victory Kamaru Usman makes the fifth successful defense of his title and updates his record to 20-1.

Colby Covington drops to 16-3 and fails the second attempt to earn UFC gold.

You can watch Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 full fight video highlights below.

Usman vs Covington 2 full fight video highlights

Colby Covington enters the Octagon.

The toughest nemesis to date for the champion.



?? @ColbyCovMMA out to make the final step to greatness TONIGHT. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/r3rAfCAI2D — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 7, 2021

Kamaru Usman ringwalk.

The stuff of nightmares ??



Can @Usman84kg end this rivalry once and for all? #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/BiMR8Wc6qy — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 7, 2021

It’s time.

? Just LISTEN to The Garden roar along with @BruceBuffer!



What a night. What. A. Night. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/ZBlDtHNmOK — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 7, 2021

Round 1.

Round 2.

Vemos sangre desde round 1, quieren el KO! ? #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/TkgkAhJMvx — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 7, 2021

Round 3.

Colby solo quiere el cinturón! Enloquece en ataques ? #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/v0kCyLQ87C — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 7, 2021

Round 4.

Colby pone presión con el golpeo, Kamaru responde #UFC268



Cómo la califican hasta ahora?? pic.twitter.com/gSheaxFjNZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 7, 2021

Round 5.

Are we on the cusp of a new champion?!



? Hear the final say as these two hit their TENTH round of action. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/F5W1u4BhYJ — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 7, 2021

That’s it.

Decision.

El campeón se queda @Usman84kg ??? #UFC268



Kamaru Usman derrota a Colby Covington por decisión unánime! pic.twitter.com/mHuVmUeWsn — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 7, 2021

