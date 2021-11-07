UFC 268 video: Chris Barnett scores spectacular finish against Gian Villante

Chris Barnett (22-7) secured his first win inside the Octagon when he faced and defeated Gian Villante (17-14) at UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which made it Sunday November 7 in Australia. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight battle ended prior to the final bell as “Beastboy” dropped his opponent with spinning back kick followed by a barrage of unanswered strikes.

Advertisements

Referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 23 seconds into the second round. Check the video below.

UFC 268: Barnett TKO’s Villante in Round 2

????????? ??



This is how Chris Barnett TKO's Gian Villante in the second round



(? via @espnmma)



[ #UFC268 | Get all results: https://t.co/mPtO7bJtt6 ]pic.twitter.com/dvQJpPu6iB — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) November 6, 2021

UFC 268 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 268 results and updates.