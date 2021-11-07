Search
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 268 video: Chris Barnett scores spectacular finish against Gian Villante

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 268 Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante
Chris Barnett delivers spinning back kick in his bout against Gian Villante | Twitter/UFCEspanol

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Chris Barnett (22-7) secured his first win inside the Octagon when he faced and defeated Gian Villante (17-14) at UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which made it Sunday November 7 in Australia. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight battle ended prior to the final bell as “Beastboy” dropped his opponent with spinning back kick followed by a barrage of unanswered strikes.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Advertisements

Referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 23 seconds into the second round. Check the video below.

UFC 268: Barnett TKO’s Villante in Round 2

UFC 268 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 268 results and updates.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 268 Usman vs Covington 2 live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097