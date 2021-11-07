Stream UFC 268 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 268 results: Rose Namajunas defeats Zhang Weili to retain title

Parviz Iskenderov
Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili
Rose Namajunas throws punch in her bout against Zhang Weili | Twitter/UFC_AUSNZ

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili squared off in the UFC 268 co-main event live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which made it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured two-time and current strawweight champion defending her belt in the immediate rematch against former titleholder.

Namajunas knocked Weili out in the first round of their first fight in April. Their second encounter went a full distance and ended in a split decision.

One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Weili. Two other judges had it 48–47 and 49–46 in favor of Namajunas, who as a result retained her title.

Get all results from UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2.

