UFC 268 results: Rose Namajunas defeats Zhang Weili to retain title

Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili squared off in the UFC 268 co-main event live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which made it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured two-time and current strawweight champion defending her belt in the immediate rematch against former titleholder.

Namajunas knocked Weili out in the first round of their first fight in April. Their second encounter went a full distance and ended in a split decision.

Impressive grappling by Zhang Weili to end Round 3 ? #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/0BkEkZuYlD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Weili. Two other judges had it 48–47 and 49–46 in favor of Namajunas, who as a result retained her title.

AND STILLLLLLLLLL ? Thug Rose is still the baddest strawweight on the planet! #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/0rZf2N1PFC — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 7, 2021

