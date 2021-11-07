UFC 268 results, live stream, how to watch, time, Usman vs Covington 2, main event, full fight card

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features fourteen bouts in total with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event Kamaru Usman (19-1) make the fifth defense of his welterweight title in the championship rematch against Colby Covington (16-2). In the co-main event two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (10-4) defends her belt in the rematch against former champion Zhang Weili (21-2).

Also on the main card, Frankie Edgar (24-9-1) meets Marlon Vera (17-7-1) at bantamweight, Billy Quarantillo (16-3) battles Shane Burgos (13-3) at featherweight, and Justin Gaethje (22-3) squares off against Michael Chandler (22-6) at lightweight. The preliminary card feature fight is a middleweight bout between Alex Pereira (2-1) and Andreas Michailidis (13-4). UFC 268 full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on BT Sport. The start time is 2 am GMT. The preliminary card commences at 12 am GMT, following early preliminary card starting at 10 pm GMT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The start time is 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST.

Get UFC 268 results and stay tuned with live blog below.

UFC 268 live blog

Here is the team cageside: Daniel Cormier, Megan Olivi, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

L-R: Daniel Cormier, Megan Olivi, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik | Twitter/UFC_AUSNZ

First up, CJ Vergara (9-2-1) makes his official Octagon debut against Ode Osbourne (9-4).

Bruce Buffer is back and ready to get it started.

And here is, what appears to be, the final UFC 268 teaser, featuring all four fighters partaking in the headline-bouts: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, challenger Colby Covington, two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, and former champion Zhang Weili.

And here is the UFC 268: Watch Along free live stream with pro wrestling star CM Punk, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad and inaugural UFC 155-pound champion Jens Pulver

The start time is one hour prior to the main card.

In case you missed it – this was the final UFC 268 faceoff held at the ceremonial weigh-ins held a day before the fight show.

UFC 268 fight card comprises fourteen bouts in total. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view, follows the four-fight preliminary card. The early preliminary card features five matchups.

Check out the full lineup below.

UFC 268 fight card

The full UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili – Namajunas’s UFC strawweight title

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST)

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 10 pm GMT / 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST)

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza

Carlos Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne